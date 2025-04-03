Six makeshift shops gutted in fire in Himachal's Chamba

Shimla, Apr 3 (PTI) Six makeshift shops were gutted in a fire that broke out in the Bharmour area of Himachal's Chamba district, officials said on Thursday. No casualties were reported.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night. Shops including a dhaba, Chinese fast food shop, an automobile repair shop and other shops were burnt, officials said.

A pickup truck carrying cylinders also caught fire and the cylinders exploded, spreading it to other shops and a nearby forest, they said.

Upon seeing this, the residents called the fire department who rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control, they said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they added.