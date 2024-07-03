Six Maoist militia members held in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jul 3 (PTI) Six militia members of the banned CPI (Maoist) party, were arrested in Mulugu district of Telangana, police said on Wednesday.

The six persons were caught on July 1 along with explosive material as they were fleeing when police were conducting vehicle checks at Kothaplli cross-road in the district, they said.

During questioning, the six persons confessed to police that they had been working as militia members for the CPI (Maoist) party for the past few years and on directions of the Maoist leaders they came to plant explosives to kill police personnel and common people to prevent them from entering forest areas, an official release said.

They were also allegedly involved in planting explosives and booby traps in the forest areas bordering Telangana and Chattisgarh earlier, police said.

Police seized explosive material including gelatin sticks, batteries, detonators, wires, revolutionary literature among other materials from their possession.

A case was registered. PTI VVK SS