Six Maoists arrested in Telangana, bid to set up landmines foiled

Hyderabad, Jun 14 (PTI) Six CPI (Maoist) members who were allegedly setting up land mines were arrested in Mulugu district of Telangana, police said on Friday.

Acting on information that some CPI (Maoist) members were planting land mines, security personnel, including police and CRPF, undertook a combing operation on Thursday, a police release said.

The outlawed CPI (Maoist) members started running away from the place after seeing police, but the police team managed to nab them.

They included CPI (Maoist) Venkatapuram-Vajedu area committee's deputy team (dalam) commander, two members and three 'militia members', it said.

The police team foiled their attempt to set up land mines, it said.

The police team seized one DBBL gun, four kit bags, two walkie talkies and explosive material from them, the release added. PTI SJR SJR SS