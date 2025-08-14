Six Maoists surrender before police in Telangana

Hyderabad, Aug 14 (PTI) Six members of the outlawed CPI (Maoists) surrendered before police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana on Thursday, police said.

The Maoists belonging to different cadres, including an Area Committee Member (ACM), voluntarily decided to leave the violent path of Naxalism and lead a peaceful life with their family members, surrendered before district Superintendent of Police B Rohit Raju, an official release said.

After knowing about the welfare measures being taken up for the surrendered Maoists and also development of welfare schemes for tribal (Adivasi) people, provided under "Operation Cheyutha" programme conducted by police, the Maoists--including three women cadre, surrendered , it said.