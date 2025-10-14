Six Maoists surrender before Telangana Police

Hyderabad, Oct 14 (PTI) Six members of the banned CPI (Maoist) party from Chhattisgarh surrendered before the police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana on Tuesday, police said.

This comes hours after senior Naxalite Mallojula Venugopal alias Bhupathi and 60 other cadres surrendered before police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district.

Attracted by the Telangana government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, along with the developmental and welfare activities under "Operation Cheyutha", a community outreach initiative conducted by the police in collaboration with the CRPF, the Maoists cadre chose to renounce the path of Naxalism and embrace a peaceful life with their families, Bhadradri Kothagudem Superintendent of Police B Rohit Raju said in a release.

A total of 326 Maoists of various cadres have surrendered before the Bhadradri Kothagudem District Police so far this year, the SP said.

All of them are now living peacefully, benefiting from the comprehensive rehabilitation support extended by the Telangana government, he said.

Under Operation Cheyutha, extensive developmental activities are being carried out, including improvements in road connectivity, schools, hospitals, drinking water, electricity etc, he said.

"Our goal is to deliver quality education and medical services to the remotest tribal regions. We urge tribal communities to understand that cooperation with Maoist groups, whether due to belief or fear, will not bring progress. Only through democratically elected governments can real development be achieved," the senior official said. PTI VVK GDK VVK KH