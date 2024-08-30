In Annamalai's absence, Tamil Nadu BJP appoints 6-member Coordination committee

Chennai: With BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai away from the country to attend an educational programme in the UK, the party's national leadership on Friday announced a six-member coordination committee to decide on party matters.

The decision has been taken as per the directions of BJP national president JP Nadda, its national general secretary Arun Singh said in a communique, which was shared by the BJP's TN unit here.

Accordingly, senior party leader and BJP National Executive Committee member H Raja will be the convenor of the committee.

The members are -- state vice presidents M Chakravarthy and Prof K Kanagasabapathi, M Muruganandam and Prof Raama Sreenivasan, both state general secretaries and state Treasurer S R Sekhar.

"The Coordination Committee will hold discussion with the State Core Committee and will take any decision about party activties," Singh said.

Each member will look after activities in one or two zones as to be decided by the state president and Convenor of the coordination committee, Singh added.

Annamalai has left for the UK to attend a three-month educational training programme.