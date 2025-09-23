Six members of 'fake police' gang sentenced to 10 yrs in jail in robbery cases

Bhubaneswar, Sep 23 (PTI) Six members of a "fake police gang" were sentenced to 10 years in jail by a court in Bhubaneswar in two robbery cases.

The court of Second Additional Sessions Judge Bandana Kar also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of the convicts -- Sadik Hussain (56), Sabbir Alli (34), Fazal Alli (36), Hassan Alli (22), Abuzar Alli (23), and Rajendra Kumar Kushwaha (32).

Zahir Alli (34), another accused in the case, died in custody during the trial.

Members of the gang, impersonating themselves as police officers, robbed a man in the Unit-1 area of Bhubaneswar. The incident happened in February last year.

Again, in April of that year, another man was robbed in the city of Rs 2 lakh in a similar fashion on the pretext that he was being checked for ganja.

Investigating the two cases, police arrested the seven suspects on April 23, 2024.