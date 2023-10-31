Six members of family attacked over petty dispute in Navi Mumbai; 13 booked

Thane, Oct 31 (PTI) The police have registered an offence against 13 persons, including 10 women, for allegedly attacking six members of a family in the Panvel area of Navi Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint, a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was registered at Panvel police station late on Monday night, he said.

As per the complaint, the accused allegedly barged into the family's house on Monday evening, attacked them with sharp weapons and harmed their two pet cats, the official said.

The victims have said that they had complained to the civic authorities about a stall that was set up in front of their house, and it was later demolished. Angered by the demolition, the accused, 10 of them women, attacked the family, he said.

The police are probing the incident, and no arrest has been made so far, the official said. PTI COR ARU