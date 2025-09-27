Six members of gang held in J’khand's Latehar

Latehar (Jharkhand), Sep 27 (PTI) Six members of a gang were arrested with a US-made pistol in Jharkhand’s Latehar district, police said on Saturday.

The accused were involved in extortion and threatening traders, he said.

"The six gang members were arrested following a raid in a forest area near Manatu railway station on Friday night. They were involved in ransom calls, extortion and threatening traders and contractors," Latehar SP Kumar Gaurav said.

Gaurav said they had assaulted workers of a transmission line company and fired at them at Bhatchatra under Bariatu police station limits on August 2.

"Police had been conducting raids to nab them. On Friday, we received a tip-off that seven criminals gathered in a forest near Manatu railway station to plan a crime. Based on the input, a team raided the area and arrested six members of the gang," Gaurav said.

A loaded pistol with 'Made in USA' written on it, a country-made revolver and Rs 28,500 in cash were recovered from their possession.