Six militants arrested in Manipur for extortion

Imphal, Dec 14 (PTI) Security forces have arrested six militants, including two women, belonging to different banned organisations for their alleged involvement in extortion activities in Manipur, a police statement said on Sunday.

All the arrests were made on Saturday.

Two active women cadres of the United National Liberation Front (Koireng) were nabbed from Moirangkampu Sajeb Makha Leikai area in Imphal East district. They have been identified as Takhellambam Sanathoi Chanu (19) and Kongbrailatpam Rameshori Devi (19).

Security forces arrested two active cadres of PREPAK (PRO) from Canchipur area in Imphal West district. They have been identified as Kshetrimayum Abinash Singh (21) and Rajkumar Daniel Singh (31). A 9mm pistol loaded with 12 rounds, and two .38 cartridges were seized from their possession, it said.

One active cadre of UNLF(P) was apprehended from Lamphel Super Market in Imphal West district, while an insurgent belonging to PREPAK (PRO) was arrested from his residence at Kumbi in Bishnupur district. PTI COR ACD