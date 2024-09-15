Six minors held for murder of teenager in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Sep 15 (PTI) Six minors have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Khetalpur village of this district, police on Sunday said.

The incident occurred allegedly due to a love triangle involving a teenage girl and three of the suspects, they said.

The body of one Shiv Shankar Prajapati was found strangled in a field in Khetalpur village on Friday morning, police said.

A liquor bottle was discovered at the scene, they said.

The group lured Shiv Shankar to a liquor shop under a false pretext. After getting him heavily intoxicated, they strangled him with a rope, police said.

"Six teenagers, aged between 13 and 16 have been held in connection with the case. During questioning, the suspects admitted to the crime, stating that they targeted Shiv Shankar because of his romantic involvement with the teenage girl," said Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyayan.

All six minors are being presented in the Juvenile Justice Court and will be sent to a juvenile home pending further legal proceedings, added Katyayan.