Six minors stab man to death in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Six minors were apprehended for stabbing a 28-year-old man to death in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area to establish themselves in the world of crime, a police officer said on Saturday.

He said police received information at around 9.30 pm on Friday about an injured man lying on the street in Subhash Mohalla.

A police team rushed to the spot but learnt that the man, identified as Shakir, was already shifted to GTB Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

A case was registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Bhajanpura police station and an investigation was launched.

A Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory unit inspected the scene of crime and multiple teams scanned CCTV footage from the area to gather vital clues, the officer said.

Based on the gathered evidence, police identified and apprehended six minors.

The minors, aged between 13 and 15 years, revealed that they were roaming the streets in search of a vulnerable target to kill, intending to make a name for themselves in the world of crime, the officer said.

The knife used in the crime was recovered from their possession, he said.

Following the apprehension of the juveniles, Section 3(5) (joint liability) of the BNS has also been added in the case, he said.