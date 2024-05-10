Six-month-old baby kidnapped from MP rescued in Navi Mumbai; six held

Thane, May 10 (PTI) The police have arrested six persons from Navi Mumbai for allegedly kidnapping a six-month-old baby boy from Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, the Kalyan police rescued the baby from a residential building in the Panvel area of Navi Mumbai, Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone-III Kalyan Sachin Gunjal said.

The baby was kidnapped from near his house in Reva district of Madhya Pradesh, and a case under section 363 (kidnapping) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered, he said.

The Madhya Pradesh police received information the accused were somewhere around Kalyan, Shahad region, and the local police were alerted, the official said.

Two teams were formed, and they zeroed in on two women and three men, who were detained and interrogated, he said.

Six persons have been arrested in connection with the case and handed over to the MP police, the official said. PTI COR ARU