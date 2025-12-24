Six months' jail to gangster for threatening scientists UP's Mau in 2009

Mau (UP), Dec 24 (PTI) A court here has convicted a gangster in a 2009 case of threat to scientists at a government-run facility, a lawyer said on Wednesday.

The case pertains to the seed research centre in Kushmaur village under the Sarai Lakhansi Police Station area.

In 2009, the then director of the institute lodged an FIR alleging that scientists working at the centre were threatened and forced to stop their work, government counsel Harendra Singh said.

After completion of the investigation and trial, Chief Judicial Magistrate K P Singh on Tuesday held the accused guilty of criminal intimidation.

The court sentenced him to six months' imprisonment and fined him Rs 10,000.

He was granted bail immediately after the pronouncement of the sentence, the lawyer said.

The prosecution told the court that the accused had a history of crime, and he had allegedly threatened scientists and police in the past.

Police said the convicted gangster is named in several other criminal cases, including a jailer murder case.