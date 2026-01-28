Six more accused arrested in tribal village head murder in J’khand’s Khunti

Khunti (Jharkhand), Jan 28 (PTI) Six persons, including two shooters, were arrested in connection with the murder of a tribal village head in Jharkhand's Khunti district, police said on Wednesday.

So far, 14 people have been arrested in connection to the case.

Soma Munda, who had also contested the 2024 Assembly elections from Khunti seat on an Abua Jharkhand Party (AJP) ticket, was murdered on January 7 over a land dispute.

"Six persons, including the shooters involved in the crime, have been arrested. Earlier, eight persons were apprehended," Khunti SP Manish Toppo told reporters here.

The shooters were identified as Sumit Dagal (20) and Markus Sanga. "After the arrest of the shooters, four more persons were arrested," he said.

A country-made pistol, four cartridges, two motorcycles and a four-wheeler and seven mobile phones were also recovered from their possession.

Munda was shot dead on the Namkum-Jamuadag Road when he was returning home on a motorcycle with his wife.

He was the 'Adel Sanga Padha Raja', traditional head of 22 villages.

The SP said Munda was murdered following a dispute over 3.16 acre of land in Jiarappa village in Khunti police station area. PTI COR SAN SAN MNB