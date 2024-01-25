Six Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel chosen for President's Meritorious Service Medal

Mumbai, Jan 25 (PTI) Six Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel have been chosen for the President's Meritorious Service Medal on the eve of Republic Day, a release from the civic body said on Thursday.

They are deputy chief fire officer Anil Vasant Parab, deputy chief fire officer (circle 3) Harishchandra Raghu Shetty, divisional officer Devendra Shivaji Patil, second officer Rajaram Nivritti Kudale, chief fire-fighter Kishore Jairam Mhatre and chief fire-fighter Muralidhar Anaji Andhale.

In a release, the MFB said it annually responds to thousands of fire calls in the financial capital of the country apart from incidents related to building collapses, drowning, gas leaks, oil spills, road and rail accidents, bird and animal rescues as well as tree falls.

Its motto is 'Shauryam, Atmasamyamam, Tyagah' (Valour, Abnegation, Sacrifice), the release said.