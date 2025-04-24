Six Naxalites carrying Rs 17 lakh bounty surrender in parts of Chhattisgarh

Narayanpur/Kawardha, Apr 24 (PTI) Six Naxalites, including a couple, carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 17 lakh on their heads, surrendered before security forces in two districts of Chhattisgarh on Thursday, officials said.

While four Naxalites surrendered in Narayanpur district, the couple laid down arms in Kawardha town in Kabirdham district, they said.

The four Naxalites -- Sameer Kashyap, Baisakhu Nureti alias Devlal alias Amit, Phulmati alias Phulo and Kamal Singh alias Kamalesh Usendi -- turned themselves in citing disappointment with the "hollow" and "inhuman" Maoist ideology and growing differences within the Maoist outfit, a police official said.

They were active in the Kutul Area Committee of the Naxal organisation, he said.

Amit, who carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh, was active as a press team commander/Area Committee Member (ACM) of the outlawed Maoist outfit, he added.

Kashyap was Maad Division Communication team Commander, Phulo was Local Organisation Squad (LOS) as well as press team member and Kamlesh was a militia member, the official said.

Kashyap had a reward of Rs 3 lakh and two others carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads, he added.

They were also impressed by the state government's 'Niyad Nellanar' (your good village) scheme, aimed at facilitating development works in remote villages around security camps, he said, adding that 101 Naxalites have quit violence in the district so far this year.

The surrendered Naxalites were provided assistance of Rs 50,000 each and will be further rehabilitated as per the government's policy, he said.

The couple, who surrendered in Kabirdham, was identified as Ramesh alias Atam Guddu (29) and his wife Savita alias Lachhi Oyam (21).

They laid down arms in Kawardha town, the headquarter of the district, citing internal tussles in the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), the inhuman ideology of the movement and harsh forest life, another official said.

"They were active in MMC (Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh) zone of Maoists. Ramesh was a member of platoon no. 1 and Gondia (Maharashtra)-Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh)-Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh)- GRB division committee of Maoists. Savita was part of the Tanda area committee. Ramesh and Savita were carrying bounties of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, respectively," he said.

"They were involved in Naxal activities for the last eight years in the MMC zone. In 2019, Ramesh sustained injuries in an encounter in Bhoramdeo police station area," he added.

According to the police, Naxalites have been making efforts since 2017-18 to set up their new base in the tri-junction forest of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh (MMC- zone) , which comprises areas of Balaghat (MP), Gondia (Maharashtra) as well as Rajnandgaon, Mungeli and Kabirdham districts in Chhattisgarh.

"The two surrendered Naxalites were provided assistance of Rs 25,000 each. They will be further rehabilitated as per the government's policy," the official added. PTI COR TKP BNM NP