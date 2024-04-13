Six Naxalites including two women surrender in Sukma

Sukma (Chhattisgarh), Apr 13 (PTI) Six Naxalites including two women cadres surrendered before police in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday, an official said.

Advertisment

The two women together carried a reward of Rs 3 lakh on their heads.

Telam Geeta and Muchaki Some (both women) along with Nuppo Hunga, Podiyam Hunga, Madvi Masa and Kawasi Chinga alias Singa turned themselves in before senior police officials citing disappointment with the "hollow and inhuman" Maoist ideology, the official said.

They were also impressed by the local police's 'Puna Narkom' (which means new dawn in Gondi language) rehabilitation drive for Naxalites, he added.

Advertisment

Geeta, who carried a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on her head, was a member of the Krantikari Adivasi Mahila Sangathan (KAMS) under the Kistaram Area Committee of Naxalites, the police official said.

Muchaki Some, who carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head, was a militia commander, he added.

The four men were lower-rung cadres, the official said, adding that all six will be rehabilitated as per the state government's policy. PTI COR KRK