Six Naxals held in Chhattisgarh

Bijapur, Nov 30 (PTI) Six lower-rung Naxalites were arrested in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, leading to the seizure of explosives, police said.

They were apprehended by the 196th battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the 205th battalion of CRPF's elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) unit and local police during an area domination operation in Galgam, Nadpalli and Futapalli forest areas, an official said.

Further investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK