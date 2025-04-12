Six Naxals of TSPC nabbed in Jharkhand

Latehar (Jharkhand), Apr 12 (PTI) Six Naxals belonging to the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) outfit have been arrested in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Saturday.

Those arrested include self-styled 'sub-zonal commanders' Narayan Bhokta alia Aadit and Alok Yadav alias Amresh Yadav, besides 'area commander' Amit Dubey alias Chote Baba and cadres Mahendra Thakur, Imran Ansari and Sanjay Oraon.

The members of TSPC, a Maoist splinter group, were nabbed during an operation in Hesabar-Bhang forest area under the jurisdiction of Balumath police station on Friday, Latehar Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team was formed under the leadership of Balumath SDPO and the red rebels were surrounded and arrested, he said.

Four rifles, a revolver and 1,102 cartridges were seized from their possession, he added. PTI CORR SAN SAN ACD