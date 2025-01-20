Six Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh

Sukma, Jan 20 (PTI) Six Naxals, one of them carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, surrendered before security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday, an official said.

Among them, Kunjam Masa was carrying a bounty of Rs 2 lakh, while five others were lower-rung cadres.

The Naxalites turned themselves in citing their disillusionment with the inhuman and hollow Maoist ideology, the official said, adding that they hailed the state government's Naxalism elimination policy as well as the Sukma police's rehabilitation drive 'Niyaad Nellanar'. PTI COR NSK