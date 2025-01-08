Six naxals surrender in Karnataka, CM welcomes them with copies of Constitution

Bengaluru, Jan 8 (PTI) Six hardcore naxals (Maoists) on Wednesday surrendered before Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here.

As a symbol of giving up their armed struggle, Latha Mundagaru handed over her Naxal uniform to the Chief Minister along with a copy of her memorandum.

Siddaramaiah welcomed the ultra and her five associates by giving them roses and copies of the Constitution.

The CM said Sundari Kutluru is from Dakshina Kannada district, Latha from Chikkamagaluru, Marappa Aroli from Raichur and Vanajakshi Balehole from Chikkamagaluru. Jisha is from Wayanad in Kerala, and K Vasanth from Vellore in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking on behalf of the surrendered naxalites, Latha thanked the Chief Minister for helping them return to the mainstream with honour.

She also said they have submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister.

“Our struggle for people will continue in a legitimate and constitutionally approved manner. We have come before you shunning Naxalism,” she said.

Siddaramaiah said these Naxalites had carried out their Maoist movement for more than 20 years but today with the help of Naxalite Surrender and Rehabilitation Committee and other progressive groups they decided to join mainstream by giving up their armed struggle.

“We will help them within the framework of law because there is a scheme for the Naxalites who surrender. As per the scheme, based on their categories they will be given compensation and government will make every effort for the Naxalites to bring them from woods to jail and from jail to the state (mainstream),” the CM said.

He also underlined that their fight against atrocities and exploitation cannot be achieved and the system cannot be changed through armed struggle.

“Today the Constitution gives us opportunity to achieve these goals peacefully through just means. B R Ambedkar has made a scope for it in the Indian Constitution,” Siddaramaiah said.

“Our government is committed to making Karnataka Naxalite free,” he added.

According to the Chief Minister, many states, where Naxal movement is going on, are making an effort in this direction.

“Naxal movement is going on to change the system but the Naxalites have chosen a path, which we are saying is not right. We want them to join the constitutionally upright path,’ he added.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and state Home Minister G Parameshwara were among the ministers and officials present on the occasion.

These Naxalites were involved in many crimes and were carrying rewards on their heads, official sources said.

These Naxalites were supposed to surrender in Chikkamagaluru, but later the venue was shifted to Krishna, the office-residence of the Chief Minister.

Their surrender comes a week after Siddaramaiah appealed to the members of outlawed outfit to shun violence and join the democratic mainstream.

He said the government has formulated a surrender policy, which will be simplified and implemented effectively.

On November 20, a top Naxalite, Vikram Gowda, was killed in an encounter with the Anti-Naxal Force at Peetabailu village in Hebri in Udupi district, pointing to the active Naxal activities in the state. PTI GMS GMS ROH