Six Nepal jail escapees held at India border; four handed back, two under probe

Bahraich (UP), Sep 11 (PTI) Six inmates who escaped from Nepal's Banke jail amid violence were intercepted by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) while trying to cross into Indian territory at Rupaideha border, officials said on Thursday.

SSB's Assistant Commandant of Rupaideha Border Outpost, Abhishek, told PTI that the men were caught while entering India on Wednesday.

"During interrogation, it was found that all six were lodged in Banke jail on charges of different crimes. They had escaped during the violence and were attempting to cross over," he said.

He added that four of them — Sher Singh, Sameera Singh and Jaspal Singh of Lakhimpur Kheri district, and Ajay Kumar of Rupaideha in Bahraich — were identified and handed over to the Nepal Police on Wednesday night.

Two others, who identified themselves as Prem Singh and Yusuf, are being kept in Indian custody as their identities are yet to be confirmed.

"They will be handed over once verification is complete," Abhishek said.

The officer said movement across the border has drastically reduced since unrest broke out in Nepal.

"Curfew has been imposed there (Nepal). Only those with medical emergencies or stranded citizens are being allowed. In the past three days (Sep 9–11), about 40,000 people have crossed the border both ways, compared to the usual 55,000–60,000 daily," he said.

A senior official, requesting anonymity, said hundreds of trucks are stranded at the Integrated Check Post, incurring heavy demurrage and staff costs.

On Wednesday, 225 trucks returning from Nepal were lined up. "Around three dozen trucks carrying perishable goods like vegetables and fish were allowed to move across, but over 100 fuel tankers loaded with petrol, diesel and LPG are still held back due to safety concerns," the officer said.

Meanwhile, the bandh, arson and vandalism in Nepal have hit trade in Indian border markets.

Shopkeepers in Rupaideha said business has collapsed in the absence of Nepalese retail customers.

"Half the shops haven't opened, and those which did had no sales at all," said shopkeeper Jafar Imam.

Hasan Rizvi added, "Ninety-nine per cent of this market survives on Nepalese buyers. After the unrest, business is zero. We are just waiting for normalcy." Another trader, Anand Yagyaseni, said: "I opened my shop but not a single customer has come since morning." Protests led by Gen Z in Nepal erupted last week after the K P Sharma Oli government imposed a ban on 26 social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Though the ban was later lifted, demonstrations intensified and turned violent, forcing authorities to impose curfew and tighten border controls. PTI COR ABN ABN KSS KSS