Six new MPs take oath as Rajya Sabha members

New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Six newly-elected MPs from Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh took oath as members of Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar welcomed the new members.

The first among those who took oath was Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh (Bihar), followed by Sarfaraz Ahmad of JMM and Pradip Kumar Varma of the BJP (both Jharkhand).

BJP leaders Banshilal Gurjar, Maya Naroliya and Balyogi Umeshnath also took oath as members of the Upper House. They represent Madhya Pradesh.

All BJP members and the lone Congress members took oath in Hindi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of the House J P Nadda and Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge were present in the House during the oath-taking. PTI SKC TIR TIR