Six new Vande Bharat trains to be unveiled by PM will enhance connectivity, safety: Railways

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) The six new Vande Bharat trains that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off on Sunday for different locations, offer faster connectivity, safe journey and a range of passenger amenities, the Railway Ministry has said.

These new trains would also bolster the rapidly growing fleet of this modern innovation from 54 train sets to 60 with 120 trips daily covering over 280 districts across 24 states and union territories, the ministry said in the statement issued on Saturday.

Prime Minister Modi will travel to Jharkhand today and flag off six Vande Bharat trains at Tatanagar Junction Railway Station around 10 am, according to a release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

"The Vande Bharat Portfolio is ever-expanding with new train services being added for enhanced connectivity," the statement read.

"Indigenously designed under the 'Make in India' initiative, it offers cutting-edge features delivering luxury and efficiency to millions of passengers,” it added.

The six new routes that these trains will cover are Tatanagar-Patna, Brahmapur-Tatanagar, Rourkela-Howrah, Deoghar-Varanasi, Bhagalpur-Howrah and Gaya-Howrah.

"With faster commute times, advanced safety features, and world-class amenities, Indian Railways is setting new benchmarks in travel," the ministry said highlighting the benefits.

It added, "Indian Railways, a cornerstone of the nation’s transportation infrastructure, is experiencing a significant transformation with the expansion of the Vande Bharat train fleet." According to the Railway Ministry, as a flagship project of the ‘Make in India’ campaign, these semi-high speed trains symbolise India's ambition for a modern, efficient, and world-class rail system.

With the Vande Bharat Express, Indian Railways is set to redefine the passenger experience, offering unmatched speed, safety, and comfort, it said.

The first Vande Bharat train was inaugurated on February 15, 2019.

The ministry said the train is capable of reaching a speed up to 160 kmph, offering an unparalleled travel experience for millions of passengers.

"As of date (September 14, 2024), with a fleet of 54 trains (108 services), Vande Bharat has completed a total of around 36,000 trips and carried over 3.17 crore passengers,” the Railway Ministry said.

It added that Vande Bharat is India's first indigenously designed and manufactured semi-high-speed train, which has showcased the nation's engineering prowess.

According to the statement, the original Vande Bharat train set has now proliferated into Vande Bharat 2.0, boasting even more advanced features such as fast acceleration, Kavach, anti-virus system and WiFi, among others.

"With the Vande Bharat Express train services, Indian Railways is on a path to revolutionise travel in India. These trains not only reflect the success of the ‘Make in India’ initiative but also set new global standards for speed, safety, and service," the ministry said.

"As India's rail network continues to expand, passengers can look forward to a future of seamless, comfortable, and efficient travel that caters to the diverse needs of the nation,” it added. PTI JP RPA