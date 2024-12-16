Six newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs take oath

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Six newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs, including former National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma and industrialist Sana Sathish Babu, took oath as members of the Upper House of Parliament on Monday.

Advertisment

BJP's Sharma and Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) Babu were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Haryana and Andhra Pradesh respectively last week.

TDP's Beeda Mastan Rao and BJP's Ryaga Krishnaiah were also among those who took oath on Monday. Both of them were elected unopposed from Andhra Pradesh.

BJP's Sujeet Kumar and TMC's Ritabrata Banerjee, who was elected from West Bengal, also took oath.

Advertisment

The newly elected MPs signed the members' register and greeted Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. PTI ANZ DIV DIV