Six NLFT militants surrender in Tripura

Agartala, Feb 9 (PTI) Six militants of the banned outfit National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) surrendered before police with arms and ammunition on Friday, a police official said.

The militants who were active along the Indo-Bangla border had left their hideout in Bangladesh recently and surrendered, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Intelligence, Krishnendu Chakraborty, said.

He said they deposited two rifles, two grenades, one country-made gun, six live bullets and an extortion notice during the surrender.

"The militants who surrendered on Friday had joined the outfit in 2017 and were imparted training in Bangladesh. Due to pressure of concerted psychological and physical operations by the police, they were compelled to lay down their arms to lead a normal life," said.

As many as 36 active NLFT militants have surrendered before the security agencies since 2022. PTI PS SBN