Six NSCN-IM militants arrested in Arunachal with arms

Itanagar, Jan 13 (PTI) Security forces in Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district apprehended six militants of the NSCN-IM and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, according to a police officer.

The rebels were arrested on Thursday during a joint operation by paramilitary forces and Longding police in the area between Longding town and Niausa, in the district, Longding SP Dekio Gumja said on Saturday.

During interrogation, the arrested cadres revealed that they also had sophisticated arms in a hideout between Knoknu and Khasa villages, the SP informed.

Further operations in the area resulted in the recovery of three MQ assault rifles, detonators, mobile phones, and other war-like stores, he said.

A case under the arms Act has been registered at Longding police station, and investigation is ongoing, the police officer said.

The arrested rebels have been identified as self-styled ASO and secretary of Wancho Region Wangpang Wangsa (28), self-styled major Pansa (64), self-styled captain Mikgam (27), self-styled sergeant Thangwang (29), self-styled captain Alung Ngodam (31), and self-styled lance corporal Jamgang Gangsa (27).

Gangsa is a former cadre of the Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) outfit, who had surrendered on July 21, 2021, and later transitioned to the NSCN (IM) on December 31 of the same year, police said.

Further investigations revealed that the arrested cadres were serving extortion notes to several heads of departments and public leaders, the SP added. PTI UPL UPL MNB