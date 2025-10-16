Six of family hospitalised after consuming wild mushrooms in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 16 (PTI) Six members of a family, including two children, were hospitalised after consuming mushrooms collected from near their house in Amboori here on Thursday, hospital authorities said.

The hospitalised family members are Mohanan (65), his wife Savitri (60), their son Arun (36), daughter-in-law Suma (30), and grandchildren Answara (15) and Abishek (12).

Neighbours told hospital officials that the family had cooked mushrooms collected from a place near their house earlier in the day and consumed them together.

Soon after eating the mushrooms, the family members reportedly suffered diarrhoea and fatigue.

They alerted neighbours, who, with the help of panchayat officials, shifted them to a private medical college hospital.

According to hospital authorities, Mohanan, Arun, Abishek and Savitri are currently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The condition of Suma and Answara is stated to be stable, they added. PTI TBA TBA KH