Six of family killed as bus rams tempo in UP's Moradabad

Moradabad (UP), Nov 30 (PTI) Six members of a family, including two children, were killed and five others seriously injured on Sunday when a tempo carrying them was hit by a speeding roadways bus in Katghar area of this district, police said.

The accident took place at Zero Point near Rafatpur underpass when the victims were on their way to attend a wedding in Rafatpur, they said.

According to police, the bus rammed the tempo from behind.

The deceased were identified as Mati alias Sanju (30), Suman (30), Seema (35), Aarti (20), Aman (15) and Ananya (12), residents of Abdullahpur in Kundarki police station area, officials said.

The five injured — Karan Singh, Rani, Jhalak, Anshu and Anushka — are in critical condition and undergoing intensive treatment at the district hospital, they added.

Additional SP (City) Kunwar Ranvijay Singh said police rushed to the spot after receiving information and sent the injured to the district hospital.

Following the collision, traffic was disrupted which was later restored after removal of the damaged vehicles, he added.