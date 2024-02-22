Six of family killed as car hits tree in Belagavi

Belagavi (Karnataka), Feb 22 (PTI) Six people, including three women of a family, were killed when the car they were travelling in crashed into a roadside tree in Khanapur Taluk of Belagavi district on Thursday evening, police said.

Advertisment

The incident left three people injured and they have been admitted to a nearby hospital, they added.

According to the police, the deceased persons were residents of Langoti Gali in Dharwad city, and all were from the same family. The accident took place when a car carrying nine passengers lost control and rammed into a tree near Nandagad in Khanapur Taluk.

The deceased victims have been identified as Shahrukh Pendari (30), Iqbal Jamadar (50), Sania Langoti (37), Umra Begum Langoti (17), Shabanabanu Langoti (37), and Paran Langoti (13). PTI GMS GMS ANE