Six of family killed in road accident in Kanpur

Kanpur (UP), Feb 5 (PTI) Six people of a family were killed after their car went out of control and fell into a drain here on Monday, police said.

The incident happened in the early hours of the day near Jagannathpur village in Kanpur Dehat district when the family was returning from Madhya Pradesh after attending a ‘tilak ceremony’, they said.

Virat (15) and Vaishnavi (19), who were among the eight people travelling in the ill-fated vehicle, were saved by police, Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Dehat) BBGTS Murthy said.

Those killed have been identified as Vikas (40), his elder brother Sanju (45), Khushbu (17), Golu (16), Prachi (12) and Prateek (10). They were taken to Sikandra Community Health Centre where the doctors declared them dead, the SP said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said. PTI COR SNS NB NB