Six of family killed in road accident in Karnataka

Haveri (Karnataka), May 8 (PTI) Six people of a family were killed and two others injured when the car they were travelling in crashed into a truck here on Thursday.

According to police, the road accident occurred near Motebennur in Haveri district. The driver lost control and the car hit the lorry from behind.

The two injured have been admitted to the hospital, where their condition is said to be serious.

The victims are the residents of Siddeshwara Nagar in Ranebennur city. They had left for Agadi Thota in Haveri district in view of school holidays of their children.