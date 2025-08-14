Six organisations, military units honoured with Governor’s Citation in Arunachal

Itanagar, Aug 14 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Thursday awarded the prestigious Governor’s Citation to six distinguished organisations and military units on the eve of the 79th Independence Day.

The honour has been conferred on Dirang-based National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), the second battalion of the Dogra Regiment, the 16th battalion of the Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry, the 4 Corps Signal Regiment, the 305 Field Hospital, and the 667 Army Aviation Squadron.

According to Raj Bhavan officials, these organisations and units have been recognised for their outstanding contributions to the state and its people, including empowering local communities, fostering trust between the armed forces and indigenous populations, and safeguarding Arunachal’s security and territorial integrity.

The governor noted that their dedication embodies the true spirit of service, a blend of courage, compassion, and unwavering commitment to the nation.