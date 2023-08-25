Six out of eight Marathwada districts facing drought-like situation, says Munde; flags 21-day rain break hurdle in giving farmers relief

Aurangabad, Aug 25 (PTI) A drought-like situation similar to the one witnessed in 2014 is prevailing in six out of eight districts of Maharashtra's Marathwada region, state agriculture minister Dhananjay Munde said on Friday.

Munde took a review meeting of water availability, crops and cattle fodder in the eight districts of Marathwada and said a policy decision needs to be taken on relief for farmers by way of part crop insurance pay out since automated machines are creating a hurdle while measuring the gap between two spells of rain.

"Six districts may face drought this year. Only Hingoli and Nanded districts in Marathwada have received average seasonal rainfall so far. There is provision to give 25 per cent crop insurance amount to farmers if there is a rain gap of 21 days," he said.

"However, automated machines will count even negligible rainfall of 2-2.25 mm during the day and the chain of (21) dry days breaks. This break in the chain is creating hurdles in giving part of the crop insurance amount to farmers," he said.

Munde said the relief and rehabilitation minister has been requested to meet concerned ministers at the Centre to find a way out on this issue.

"I shall take up the issue in the state cabinet meeting. A policy decision needs to be taken. I have also directed district collectors to visit every taluka and submit crop situation reports within one week," Munde said.

He said all efforts should be taken to ensure relief to farmers in connection with crops of the Rabi season as well as fodder for cattle.

"Forceful loan recovery from farmers must stop. Water available in projects in the region will be earmarked for drinking purposes. A mid-adversity survey will be carried out with the participation of agriculture, revenue departments and insurance firms," the minister said.

The Marathwada region, traditionally a parched area of the state, has not received rainfall for 52 days till August 24, an official said.

"The region has so far received 372.30 millimetres of rainfall against the average of 469.90 mm. In 2014, the region got just 414 mm in the season against the average of 779 mm," the official pointed out. of expected rainfall, an official said.

The region consists of Aurangabad, Jalna, Prbhani, Beed, Osmanabad, Nanded, Hingoli and Latur districts.

Speaking to reporters on other issues, Munde said a cabinet meeting will be organized in Aurangabad on occasion of Hyderabad Muktisangram Din (September 17). PTI AW BNM BNM