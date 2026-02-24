Six out of seven GPSC member posts vacant: Gujarat CM

Gandhinagar, Feb 24 (PTI) Six out of seven member posts in the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) are currently vacant, some for over four years, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel informed the legislative assembly on Tuesday.

In a written reply during the Question Hour, the chief minister, who holds the General Administration Department (GAD) portfolio, stated that while seven member posts are sanctioned, only one is currently filled.

Congress MLA Kirit Patel had raised the issue during the Question Hour.

Providing a break-up of the vacant posts, the CM said one post had been vacant since September 2021, two since February 2022, one each since September 2023, October 2024, and October 2025.

He attributed the vacancies to "administrative reasons" and noted that the process to fill them is under consideration.

Notably, the GPSC is responsible for recruitment to various government positions in the state.

Responding to Congress MLA Dinesh Thakor's question about the GPSC's plans, Minister of State Ishwarsinh Patel said that the commission plans to fill more than 2.10 lakh vacant posts in the state administration through direct recruitment in the next 10 years.

The minister, speaking on behalf of the CM, said that the state government is committed to increasing the administrative efficiency of the state government and providing employment to the youth.

He said that in the last two years, the GAD sent requisition forms to the GPSC for a total of 306 Class-1 and Class-2 posts, including 73 posts in 2024 and 233 in 2025.

Of these, the preliminary and main examinations for 240 posts have been completed, and the results will be announced soon, the minister said.

To maintain continuity and transparency in government recruitment, the state government has already published a 10-year recruitment calendar.

Under this plan, direct recruitment will be done on a total of 2,10,582 posts from 2024 to 2033.

The minister said that appointment letters have been awarded to more than 30,000 successful candidates in the last year alone. PTI PJT PD ARU