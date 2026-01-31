Six people injured in clash between two groups of same community in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 31 (PTI) At least six people were injured in a clash between two groups of the same community during a panchayat convened to resolve a family dispute in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Ravi Shankar told reporters that the police have registered a case against more than 20 people and arrested 10 in this connection.

The police said the trouble started on Friday evening when people from both sides confronted each other, and it turned into a clash in which stones and lathis were used against each other. On getting information, the police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Security has been tightened in the village and extra police force has been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure.

Shan Mohammad of the Chapar village was married to the daughter of Dilshad of the Meerut district in 2024. Later, following a family dispute, the woman left her in-laws' house and was living in her parents' house, which allegedly led to the clash.