Six people injured in clash over land dispute in Jharkhand's Palamu

Medininagar, Aug 3 (PTI) Six people, including a woman, were injured in a clash over land dispute in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a police officer said on Sunday.

Officer-in-Charge of Mufassil police station Santosh Kumar Gupta said the dispute prevailed between two brothers over ploughing a paddy field in Chukru village, which turned into an altercation and into a clash after other family members joined in support of them.

The injured were rushed to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital, where they were undergoing treatment, the police officer said, adding that the condition of three identified as Usha Devi (55), Vinod Singh (37) and Chandradev Singh (40), was stated to be critical.

Gupta said the situation turned violent after one group branded a woman member of the rival group a witch.

No written complaint was registered in this regard from either side, but police took cognisance of its own of the incident, he said.

No arrest has been made as yet, as further investigation was underway, the police officer added. PTI COR BS RG