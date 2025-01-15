Six persons charged under BNS with making derogatory sectarian remarks in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 15 (PTI) Police have detained six persons in Srinagar and charged them with making derogatory sectarian remarks at an event held to celebrate the birthday of Hazrat Ali, the fourth Caliph of Islam.

They have also warned people against posting or sharing content with the intent to create division or disturb public harmony.

"(Six) 06 miscreants have been charged under sections 126 & 170 of the BNSS and have been detained at Central Jail, Srinagar, for inciting sectarian unrest through derogatory remarks," Srinagar Police said in a post on its X handle.

It also warned the public that any individual found engaging in similar unlawful activities, including posting or sharing sectarian content with the intent to create division or disturb public harmony, will meet the same fate.

"WE ARE WATCHING," it added.

Last night, taking cognisance of the inflammatory remarks in a purported video, police detained some persons for questioning.

"Srinagar police has taken cognisance of derogatory sectarian remarks made by certain individuals, who are currently being questioned at the police station," Srinagar Police posted on its X handle late last night.

They said appropriate legal action will be taken in accordance with the law.

"Over the past few months, it has been observed that some individuals with malicious intentions have been engaging in sectarian slander on social media, attempting to create division. Legal action, following due process, will be taken against all offenders, and anyone sharing or forwarding such derogatory content against any sect will face strict action under the full force of the law," it added. PTI MIJ ZMN