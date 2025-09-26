Six persons dupe man of Rs 3 crore on pretext of curing his mother; case filed

Thane, Sep 26 (PTI) A 22-year-old man in Navi Mumbai lost Rs 3 crore to six persons over a period of six years as they duped him under the pretext of curing his mother's illness, police said on Friday.

The victim, a resident of Nerul, lodged a complaint with the police, stating that the crime unfolded between 2019 and February 2025.

The accused, identified as Mustafa Shaikh alias Kamble, Aahat Shaikh, Safeena Nanu Shaikh, Nanu Shaikh, Wasim Shaikh and Rafique Shaikh, are all residents of Saphale in Palghar district, an official said.

The accused allegedly convinced Tejas Ghodekar that they possessed special powers and could cure his ailing mother. Trusting their claims, the complainant handed over a total of Rs 3.10 crore to the accused in instalments during this period.

While they returned Rs 19 lakh after his repeated demands, the remaining Rs 2.91 crore was never given back, he said.

When Ghodekar began insisting on repayment, the accused threatened to kill him and his family members. They also coerced him into signing blank stamp papers, the police said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered for criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal intimidation and common intention. They were also booked under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013, which criminalizes exploitation through superstitious practices. PTI COR NP