Six persons fire rounds in air to spread terror; efforts on to nab them

Pune, Jun 21 (PTI) Six persons on two motorcycles allegedly fired rounds in the air at different locations in Talegaon Dabhade town in Pimpri Chinchwad area near Pune in a bid to spread terror, police said on Friday.

The incident took place around 8 pm on Thursday, they said.

"Six persons came on two motorcycles and fired shots in the air at four different places, including Shala Chowk, Maruti Chowk and Gajanan Temple area in Talegaon Dabhade area," a police official from Pimpri Chinchwad said.

"The preliminary probe indicated that the unidentified accused persons' act of firing in the air was meant to spread terror in the area. We have launched a manhunt to trace these criminal elements and the process to examine the CCTV footage is underway," he said. PTI SPK NP