Six persons held in TN for preparing fake documents for passports

Chennai, Dec 9 (PTI) The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police arrested six persons from Sivaganga and Madurai districts in Tamil Nadu allegedly for preparing forged and fabricated documents and obtaining passports, the police said on Monday.

About 54 passports seized from them have been sent to the regional passport office for verification and appropriate action.

The six persons, who operated travel agencies in the two districts, were arrested on December 6 and 7. They were produced before the Metropolitan Magistrate Court here and remanded to judicial custody, the police said in a release here.

Computers, laptops, cell phones, passports, passport applications, and other documents were seized from them.

"They created fake Aadhaar and PAN cards by providing false information on age and place of birth and helped people to secure passports to travel abroad for employment," the release said.

In return for their "services" these agents obtained several lakhs of rupees in cash and through bank transactions.

"They had helped even those who were black-listed or expatriated to India to get visas," the release said. PTI JSP KH