Six persons, including four firemen, injured in leopard attack in Tamil Nadu

Coonoor (Nilgiris), Nov 12 (PTI) Six persons, including four Fire and Rescue Services personnel were injured in a leopard attack here on Sunday, Forest Department officials said.

The Fire services personnel were injured when they went to rescue a woman in whose house the big cat took refuge while straying into a human habitat in this hilly town, they said.

The woman was also attacked by the leopard and all the injured are being treated at a local hospital after they were rescued by nearby residents.

A driver of the local tahsildar was also attacked by the leopard later.

One of the injured firemen has been shifted to Coimbatore for treatment.

Efforts are on to trap the animal and two cages have been placed outside the house, the officials added. PTI CORR SA SA ANE