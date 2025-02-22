Six pilgrims from Bengal on way to Maha Kumbh killed in accident in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

Dhanbad/Kolkata, Feb 22 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said six people from the state, on way to Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, were killed in an accident in Jharkhand's Dhanbad.

The CM assured that the state government was taking necessary steps to bring back the bodies and extend support to the injured.

The incident took place on NH-2 in Rajganj police station area around 1:30 am, as the SUV carrying some of the pilgrims first collided with a truck. Under its impact, the car trailing the SUV also rammed into it and then hit a divider.

There were eight people in the two four-wheelers, a Jharkhand police officer said.

In a post on X, Banerjee said, "My condolences to the families of the six from our state, who died today in a road accident in Jharkhand on way to Mahakumbh." "I have instructed our administration to help the distressed families in bringing back the bodies and in providing medical and other support to the survivors," Banerjee said.

While initial reports from Jharkhand said four persons were killed on the spot and four more were taken to Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital (SNMMCH) in serious condition, two more succumbed to injuries later, taking the toll to six, official sources here said. The two injured were still serious.

The deceased were identified as driver of one vehicle Sheikh Rajan Ali, SUV occupants Piyali Saha, Shyamali Saha and Pranab Saha and two minors - Anisha Saha and Agamani Saha. Two families from Garbeta in Paschim Medinipur and Kamarpukur in Hooghly were travelling in the vehicles.

A pall of gloom descended in the areas as the news reached about the deaths. Some of their friends and relatives rushed to Dhanbad as two more are under treatment at a hospital.