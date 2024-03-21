Six poachers arrested from Odisha's Kuldiha forest

Balasore (Odisha), Mar 21 (PTI) Six poachers were arrested and several country-made guns seized from them in Odisha’s Kuldiha forest, officials said.

They were apprehended during a joint combing operation conducted by the police, forest department and special task force personnel along the periphery of the Kuldiha sanctuary.

The poachers were arrested from Deunchakhala village in Nilgiri area on Wednesday night, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF)-Wildlife, Susanta Nanda said on X.

According to police, six country-made rifles were seized from their possession.

A total of nine people have been arrested as a result of the joint operation in the past three days, the officials said.

The drive will continue in the Kuldiha sanctuary and its periphery areas, Nanda added. PTI CORR BBM RBT