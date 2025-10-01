Six prisoners escape from Tripura jail, search ops launched

Agartala, Oct 1 (PTI) Six prisoners, including a life convict, escaped from Dharmanagar sub-jail in North Tripura on Wednesday after severely injuring a guard, officials said.

SP North Avinash Kumar Rai, along with senior police officers, has launched an operation to arrest the escaped prisoners.

"The prisoners — both undertrial and convicted — were released from their cells around 6 am for routine chores and breakfast within the jail premises. Suddenly, six of them attacked the guard in-charge, Gedu Mia, inflicted grievous injuries, and fled through the main gate of the sub-jail," Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Debjani Chowdhury, who also functions as the jail superintendent, said.

Of the six who escaped, Sunil Debbarma is serving a life term.

"Police have already launched a massive operation to arrest the prisoners", she said.

Tripura Police PRO Rajdeep Deb said, "all the police stations of the district have been alerted and exit points sealed following the incident". PTI PS MNB