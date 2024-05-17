Six rescued from under rubble following Sikkim landslide

Gangtok, May 17 (PTI) Six labourers, who were trapped under rubble following a landslide in Sikkim's Pachey Pakyong district were rescued after several hours, officials said on Friday.

They were working at the construction site of the new District Administrative Complex (DAC) when the landslide occurred at around 6.30 pm on Thursday, trapping them.

Multiple agencies worked in tandem and rescued all six individuals, officials said.

District Collector Tashi Chophel expressed gratitude to all involved in the rescue operations for their tireless efforts. PTI COR NN