Six researchers receive Infosys Prize 2025 in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 10 (PTI) Six researchers were awarded the Infosys Prize 2025 at a felicitation ceremony here on Saturday.

Now in its 17th year, the prize recognises researchers under the age of 40 for their contributions in six disciplines—Economics, Engineering and Computer Science, Humanities and Social Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences, the Infosys Science Foundation said in a statement.

The laureates were conferred a gold medal, a citation and a prize purse of USD 100,000 each.

The winners are Nikhil Agarwal (Economics), Sushant Sachdeva (Engineering and Computer Science), Andrew Ollett (Humanities and Social Sciences), Anjana Badrinarayanan (Life Sciences), Sabyasachi Mukherjee (Mathematical Sciences) and Karthish Manthiram (Physical Sciences).

The awards were presented by chief guest Randy Schekman, the 2013 Nobel laureate in Physiology/Medicine, who is a professor in the Department of Molecular and Cell Biology at the University of California, Berkeley, and an investigator at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute.

Schekman congratulated the awardees and said their work represented significant scholarly achievements across basic and applied natural and social sciences.

He described India as "a major centre of scholarly activity, both domestically and internationally." Infosys Science Foundation president and board of trustees chairman K Dinesh congratulated the winners and said their work highlighted the role of research and discovery in addressing complex global challenges.

He said the foundation would continue the Infosys Prize Sabbatical Programme, under which laureates based outside India are required to spend 30 days at an Indian institution of their choice in the year following the award, to promote collaboration with the Indian scientific community.

The winners were selected by jury panels chaired by Kaushik Basu (Economics), Jayathi Y Murthy (Engineering and Computer Science), Akeel Bilgrami (Humanities and Social Sciences), Mriganka Sur (Life Sciences), Chandrashekhar Khare (Mathematical Sciences) and Shrinivas Kulkarni (Physical Sciences). PTI GMS SSK