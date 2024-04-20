Six rooms of two-storey chawl collapse in Thane; none hurt

Thane, Apr 20 (PTI) Six rooms of a two-storey chawl collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city on Saturday morning, and no one was hurt in the incident, an official said.

Advertisment

The rooms of a chawl in the Dongripada area of Ghodbunder Road collapsed around 10 am, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell.

Four rooms on the first floor of the structure, which had developed cracks, collapsed on two rooms on the ground floor, he said.

While two of the rooms were unoccupied, the occupants of the other room had rushed out before the structure crumbled down, the official said.

The chawl had 10 rooms, with five rooms on the ground and five on the first floor, he said, adding that the remaining four rooms were in a dangerous condition after the collapse. PTI COR ARU