Six school children injured as mini bus overturns in MP's Panna district

Panna, Oct 10 (PTI) Six children sustained injuries after a mini bus transporting them to a school overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred near Ramnagar in the Amanganj area, 40 km from the district headquarters, around 9.15 am, an official said.

The bus carrying 30 children was heading to a school in the Jharkua area when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to turn turtle on a culvert, Mansingh Tekam, the area sub-divisional officer of police, told PTI.

He said that while the driver fled the scene, police personnel rescued the children trapped in the vehicle. Six children, in the age group of seven to 13 years, were injured and taken to a hospital, and their condition is stable.

A case has been registered against the driver, and a search is underway for him, the official added. PTI LAL ARU